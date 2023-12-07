HomeGAACork Club Hurling and football results and fixtures
GAA

Cork Club Hurling and football results and fixtures

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
349

Cork Club Hurling and football results and fixtures 2024

Here are the fixtures for the Cork team

– **Saturday 27 January 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 1
– Cork vs Armagh, Pairc Ui Rinn, 19:00

– **Saturday 3 February 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 2
– Donegal vs Cork, Pairc MacCumhaill, 19:00

– **Saturday 10 February 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 3
– Clare vs Cork, Cusack Park Ennis, 19:00

– **Saturday 17 February 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 4
– Cork vs Dublin, Pairc Ui Rinn, 19:00

– **Saturday 24 February 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 5
– Kerry vs Cork, Austin Stack Park, 19:00

– **Saturday 3 March 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 6
– Monaghan vs Cork, Inniskeen, 19:00

– **Saturday 10 March 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 7
– Cork vs Tyrone, Pairc Ui Rinn, 19:00

– **Saturday 17 March 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 8
– Galway vs Cork, Pearse Stadium, 19:00

– **Saturday 24 March 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 9
– Armagh vs Cork, Athletic Grounds, 19:00

Feel free to check closer to the dates of the matches for any schedule changes.

Cork GAA latest results

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Ireland 7s men’s & women’s – Fixture times & teams for Cape Town
Next article
El Fabiolo Leads the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv