Cork Club Hurling and football results and fixtures 2024
Here are the fixtures for the Cork team
– **Saturday 27 January 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 1
– Cork vs Armagh, Pairc Ui Rinn, 19:00
– **Saturday 3 February 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 2
– Donegal vs Cork, Pairc MacCumhaill, 19:00
– **Saturday 10 February 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 3
– Clare vs Cork, Cusack Park Ennis, 19:00
– **Saturday 17 February 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 4
– Cork vs Dublin, Pairc Ui Rinn, 19:00
– **Saturday 24 February 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 5
– Kerry vs Cork, Austin Stack Park, 19:00
– **Saturday 3 March 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 6
– Monaghan vs Cork, Inniskeen, 19:00
– **Saturday 10 March 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 7
– Cork vs Tyrone, Pairc Ui Rinn, 19:00
– **Saturday 17 March 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 8
– Galway vs Cork, Pearse Stadium, 19:00
– **Saturday 24 March 2024**
– Allianz Football League Division 1
– Round 9
– Armagh vs Cork, Athletic Grounds, 19:00
Feel free to check closer to the dates of the matches for any schedule changes.
Cork GAA latest results
Tweet Cork club football and hurling fixtures and results